Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.2 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.47. 765,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,685. The firm has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.98 and a 200 day moving average of $306.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,955 shares of company stock worth $9,548,299 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.