Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.17. 19,760,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,732,824. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.89 and a 200-day moving average of $357.68.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

