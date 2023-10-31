Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for October 31st (AEG, AEP, ALX, AMKR, BDC, BEP, BNS, CNA, DIOD, ESSA)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 31st:
Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
