Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN):

10/25/2023 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Bloomin’ Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.34. 1,279,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

