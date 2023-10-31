Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 31st (AAPL, AMP, ANET, ASND, BEAM, BIDU, CACC, CHWY, CTLT, CYBN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 31st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $410.00 target price on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $192.00 price target on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $440.00 target price on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $450.00 target price on the stock.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $315.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the stock.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $305.00 target price on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

(QGENF) (OTCMKTS:QGENF) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Craig Hallum.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $166.00.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

