Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 31st (AAPL, AMP, ANET, ASND, BEAM, BIDU, CACC, CHWY, CTLT, CYBN)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 31st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $410.00 target price on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $192.00 price target on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $440.00 target price on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $450.00 target price on the stock.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $315.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the stock.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $305.00 target price on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

(QGENF) (OTCMKTS:QGENF) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Craig Hallum.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $166.00.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

