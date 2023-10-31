IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,710,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 34,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 22.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital cut shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

IonQ Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE IONQ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. 7,289,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,726,033. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. IonQ has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). IonQ had a negative net margin of 694.48% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IonQ will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in IonQ by 250,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in IonQ in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 193.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

