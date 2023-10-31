IOST (IOST) Market Capitalization Hits $154.14 Million

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. IOST has a market cap of $154.14 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

