iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 2,846,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,356,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

iQIYI Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. iQIYI had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $53,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

