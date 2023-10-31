iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 600,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,064. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
