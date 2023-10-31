iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 353.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.73. 477,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,476. The company has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.76 and its 200-day moving average is $253.90. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

