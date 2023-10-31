iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMTM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 18,689.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,923,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,068,000 after buying an additional 12,854,945 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,766,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,597,000 after buying an additional 900,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,920,000 after purchasing an additional 883,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,101,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 809,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,388,000 after purchasing an additional 129,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

IMTM stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 50,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,531. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.