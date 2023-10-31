iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Position Raised by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.85. The company had a trading volume of 279,463 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.06.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

