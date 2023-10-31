iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 20,586 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 131% compared to the average volume of 8,895 call options.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,845 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 58,267 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 96,818 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

