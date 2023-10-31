Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 974,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 589,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,721,728 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.30. The company had a trading volume of 633,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average is $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.