James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Up 11.1% in October

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JHX stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 101,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,336. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $954.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JHX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 131,346 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 99,243 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

