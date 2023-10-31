JasmyCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $189.20 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $189.20 million and approximately $36.94 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,159,999,876 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

