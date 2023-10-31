Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0062 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $97,579.57 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,474.60 or 1.00016367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00622593 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $98,706.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

