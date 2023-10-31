JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 252,700 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 252,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. NU comprises about 1.4% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NU. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.39.

NU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,538,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,929,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

