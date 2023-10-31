JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Humana were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,821 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HUM traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $523.56. 443,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,921. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.97. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.