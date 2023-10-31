JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 137,431 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 137,431 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded up $5.30 on Tuesday, reaching $267.88. The company had a trading volume of 921,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,889. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.34 and a 200-day moving average of $284.29.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

