Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Short Interest Up 5.6% in October

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,110,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 59,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 52,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $430,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,393.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $40,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Field sold 52,250 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $430,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,393.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 322,500 shares of company stock worth $2,118,521 in the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 574.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,872,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,214,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,731,000 after acquiring an additional 468,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,690,000 after acquiring an additional 866,873 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,314 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 2.1 %

JOBY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. 3,814,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,789,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.12. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

