JOE Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $89.70 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. One JOE token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $89.70 million and $11.51 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

