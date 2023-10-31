Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 100.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286,227 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up about 0.7% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.66% of Johnson Controls International worth $310,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JCI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.89. 1,256,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.