JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $36.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

BAX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,732,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Baxter International by 69.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 33.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

