JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 120,429 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 271,711 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,112. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

