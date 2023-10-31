JUNO (JUNO) Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. JUNO has a market cap of $43.12 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001573 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded up 126.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.