Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.02-2.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $222-230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.90 million.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.00. 76,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.75. Kadant has a 52 week low of $164.70 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. Kadant had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th.

In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $87,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108 shares in the company, valued at $23,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $87,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total value of $287,187.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,622.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,170 shares of company stock worth $1,798,693. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Kadant by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kadant by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

