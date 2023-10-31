KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 7,220,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $513,230.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,124.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $513,230.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,124.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,178 shares of company stock worth $2,854,624. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 60.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 8.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.20. 1,180,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,874. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.68. KB Home has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 10.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBH

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.