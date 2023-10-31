KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.52. 3,612,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,218,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

KE Stock Down 5.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of -0.90.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. KE had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.19%. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of KE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in KE by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in KE by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

