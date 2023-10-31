Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Update

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Kirby Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,078. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.43 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.56%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $541,335.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at $676,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $541,335.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $522,945.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,924 shares of company stock worth $5,293,264 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kirby by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kirby by 3.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,096,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,112,000 after purchasing an additional 77,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KEX

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.