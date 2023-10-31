Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Update

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Trading Up 0.7 %

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,438. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Insider Activity at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

In other Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 113.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

