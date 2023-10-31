Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.59. 22,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,490. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.23 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.01.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

