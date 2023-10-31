Lee C. Powlus Purchases 512 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) insider Lee C. Powlus purchased 512 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.45 per share, for a total transaction of $24,294.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $24,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.80. 165,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,606. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $91.65.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Independent Bank

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Independent Bank by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.