Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,104 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,212. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,126. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average of $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

