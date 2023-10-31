Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,641 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in EOG Resources by 21.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,305 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,993 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,876,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 52,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.84. 403,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,561. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day moving average of $121.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

