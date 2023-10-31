Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.11. The company had a trading volume of 407,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,584. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,091 shares of company stock valued at $10,240,432 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.