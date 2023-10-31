Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,032,076. The company has a market cap of $211.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.