Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos updated its FY23 guidance to $6.80-7.10 EPS.

NYSE LDOS traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05. Leidos has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.80.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

