Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP John D. Torres Sells 2,251 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total value of $808,649.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lennox International Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE LII traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.54. 446,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,867. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.10. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.37 and a 1-year high of $393.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennox International from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lennox International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Lennox International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

