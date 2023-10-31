Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 3,767 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.72. 2,937,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.95.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.