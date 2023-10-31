Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Down 11.9% in October

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,606. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $5.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

