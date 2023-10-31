Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $26.98 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $162.35. 611,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

