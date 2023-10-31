Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $837,000 Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $441,452,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $50,873,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,099.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,502 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLD traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $26.07. 103,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -209.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

