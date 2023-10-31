Lincoln Capital LLC Acquires 206 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,513,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $315,835,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.73. The company had a trading volume of 477,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,476. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.90.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.