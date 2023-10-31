Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 43067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a market cap of C$157.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Lucara Diamond had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of C$55.21 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.1616162 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

