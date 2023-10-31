LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,996 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 151,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,487. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

