Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,410 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 0.7% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.