Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 569,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

