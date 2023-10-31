Matthew L. Sherman Sells 2,360 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,367.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,446. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $945.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.66 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.90% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,056,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

