MC Mining (LON:MCM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.71

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.71 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.65 ($0.08), with a volume of 283006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

MC Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £26.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About MC Mining

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of coking and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province; and Greater Soutpansberg Projects, including Chapudi, Generaal, and Mopane projects located in Limpopo province.

